Toles (hamstring) recently suffered a minor setback in his rehab, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Toles' hamstring injury continues to hamper him and the recent setback puts him further away from even being considered for a call-up by the Dodgers. Though the setback was reportedly minor, it's unclear when Toles will be able to resume baseball activity.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories