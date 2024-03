The Dodgers renewed Toles' contract Wednesday, Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Toles hasn't played professional baseball since 2018, but Los Angeles continues to renew his contract every year, presumably to ensure that he is able to keep his health insurance. Toles has battled mental health issues since his last appearance in a Dodgers uniform, which took place Sept. 30, 2018. He's on the team's restricted list, which means that he doesn't occupy a roster spot.