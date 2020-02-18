Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Not expected to return in 2020
Toles (personal) is unlikely to be part of the Dodgers' 2020 plans, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Toles saga continues. Once a key postseason contributor for Los Angeles -- he hit .364 and scored six runs for the team in the 2016 playoffs -- Toles missed most of 2017 due to an ACL tear and played in only 17 major-league contests in 2018. Though apparently fully healthy last season, Toles did not play a single game at any level after leaving the Dodgers' spring training facility in late May to attend to a personal matter. At this point, it's anyone's guess when -- or if -- Toles will resume his baseball career.
