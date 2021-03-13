Toles' contract was renewed by the Dodgers on Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Toles has been on the restricted list since March 2019 and hasn't worked out with the Dodgers since leaving extended spring training in May of the same year. He was arrested in Florida last June on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and is reportedly getting help for the mental health issues that led to the arrest. There's little chance that Toles will play at all in 2021, and his overall baseball future is unquestionably murky, so the Dodgers' decision to renew his contract is likely a move to support the outfielder and ensure that he continues to receive health insurance to cover the help he needs.