Barnes (hand) will catch and bat eighth Saturday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Barnes left Thursday's season opener with a cut on his hand following a collision at home plate. He didn't appear in Friday's contest but is ready to go again Saturday, starting ahead of Will Smith for the second time in the first three games.
