Barnes will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Barnes will pick up his sixth start of the season while top backstop Will Smith gets a breather as the Dodgers and Nationals close their series with a day game after a night game. Over 19 plate appearances to date, Barnes has batted .250 with no extra-base hits, one RBI and one run.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Battling back tightness•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Hits homer in Sunday's win•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Has bruised temple•