The Giants released Barnes on Friday.

After his long tenure with the Dodgers came to an end May 20, Barnes caught on with the Giants on a minor-league deal about a month later. The 35-year-old backstop debuted for Triple-A Sacramento shortly before the All-Star break but didn't gain much momentum in his bid for a promotion to the big leagues, slashing just .212/.297/.212 over 10 games before the Giants cut him loose. Barnes may look to catch on with another organization before the end of the season, though retirement may also be a possibility at this point.