Barnes was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup ahead of their Cactus League game against the Angels on Tuesday due to back tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Dave Roberts didn't specify how severe Barnes' injury is, but it is apparently enough to prevent the 34-year-old backstop from playing Tuesday. Chris Okey will start behind the dish instead while Barnes recovers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Hits homer in Sunday's win•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Has bruised temple•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Exits game early•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Swats first homer of campaign•