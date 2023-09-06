Barnes said he felt fine after exiting Tuesday's game against Miami upon getting hit by Nick Fortes' backswing, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Barnes said he has a bruise on his left temple and will be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday's game. The 33-year-old has been serving as the backup to Will Smith all season, and he will likely return to the Dodgers' lineup in a couple days if everything checks out after further testing.