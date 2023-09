Barnes cleared concussion protocol Wednesday after getting hit by a backswing Tuesday versus the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barnes has a contusion on the side of his head, where Nick Fortes accidentally struck him with his bat in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, but the 33-year-old backup catcher could return to action as early as Thursday's series finale in Miami. Will Smith is behind the plate for the Dodgers on Wednesday.