Barnes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Barnes has gone 4-for-21 (.190) across six games in September, though the catcher may get some more time over Will Smith since the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Saturday. For the year, Barnes has two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .171/.238/.232 slash line through 182 plate appearances. He will likely be a clear backup once the postseason begins.