Barnes (head) will start at catcher and bat ninth Thursday versus the Marlins.
Barnes took a backswing to the head in Tuesday's series opener at Miami, but he cleared concussion protocol and is back in action for Thursday's series finale. Will Smith will take a turn as the Dodgers' designated hitter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Has bruised temple•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Exits game early•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Swats first homer of campaign•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Picks up start for day game•
-
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Knocks in run in return•