Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Rejoins Dodgers

Barnes (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, Barnes is back with the Dodgers after completing a two-game rehab stint with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, going 2-for-5 with a walk in those contests. The 29-year-old figures to immediately step back in as the team's primary backstop after a minimum stay on the shelf. Will Smith was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

