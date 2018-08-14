Dozier (chest) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Giants.

Dozier is back in the starting lineup after exiting Monday's game due to an irregular heartbeat, an encouraging sign given closer Kenley Jansen was recently placed on the disabled list due to a similar heart condition. The 31-year-old second baseman is hitting .282/.429/.590 with three homers and two stolen bases through 12 games with the Dodgers.