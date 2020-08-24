The Mets released Dozier on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
New York dropped the veteran second baseman from its 40-man roster last week after he went 2-for-15 while appearing in seven games before getting passed up by youngsters Luis Guillorme and Andres Gimenez on the organizational depth chart. Though Dozier went unclaimed off waivers and remained a member of the organization's 60-man roster pool, either he or the Mets (or both parties) weren't keen on having him stick around at the alternate training site in Brooklyn.