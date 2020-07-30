Dozier's contract was selected by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Dozier signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last week, but he'll now join the team's 30-man roster after Eduardo Nunez (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Dozier should serve as middle infield depth during his time in the majors behind Robinson Cano. Although the 33-year-old's production isn't where it used to be, he still had a .770 OPS with 20 home runs and 50 RBI over 135 games with the Nationals last year.