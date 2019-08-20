Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Sadler was promoted to the majors Saturday but failed to see any action during his latest big-league stint. Kyle Garlick was also optioned, while Enrique Hernandez (hand) and Chris Taylor (forearm) both returned from the injured list in corresponding moves.

