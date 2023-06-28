Sadler (shoulder) is scheduled to face live hitters next week in the Arizona Complex League, the team's official site reports.

The right-hander, who last pitched in 2021 due to his shoulder issues, appears to finally be inching closer to returning to game action. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander noted Tuesday that Sadler will proceed to Triple-A Tacoma after his upcoming live batting practice session in the AZL and either initiate a rehab assignment or be activated to the Rainiers' roster at that point. If all continues without setbacks, Sadler could certainly be a candidate to pitch in the big-league bullpen again before the end of the season.