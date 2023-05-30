Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said last week that he expects Sadler (shoulder) to be ready to resume pitching in games around the All-Star break, MLB.com reports. "He's made a lot of progress since we shut him back down, so he's feeling better, and we're hopeful that he will be back and be able to avoid a second surgical procedure," Hollander said of Sadler.

Since turning in a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP over 40.1 innings with the Mariners during the 2021 season, Sadler hasn't pitched in affiliated ball while recovering from March 2022 surgery on his right shoulder. The right-hander was cleared to face hitters in spring training but appeared to suffer a setback at some shortly thereafter, as he didn't resume a throwing program until last week. Because he'll essentially have to go through spring training all over again, Sadler is likely a few weeks away from throwing live batting practice, and more than a month away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Sadler is on a minor-league deal and is currently residing on Triple-A Tacoma's 60-day injured list.