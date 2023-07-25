Sadler (shoulder) announced via his personal Twitter account that he will join Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday for his season debut with the affiliate.

After re-signing with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in December, Sadler opened the season on Tacoma's IL while he continued his recovery from March 2022 shoulder surgery. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the lower rungs of the minors following the All-Star break and now looks like he'll be activated from Tacoma's 60-day IL on Tuesday after he struck out six while allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings over four appearances between High-A Everett and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Sadler is just two seasons removed from churning out a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 42 relief appearances with the Mariners, and if he can rediscover some semblance of his pre-injury form at Tacoma, he could be in the mix for a late-season return to the big leagues.