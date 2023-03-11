Sadler (shoulder) completed his first live bullpen session of the spring Friday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports reports.
Sadler is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. The right-hander was dominant in 2021 with a miniscule 0.67 ERA over his 40.1 innings of work, and if healthy, he should be a bridge to Paul Sewald and Andres Munoz for the 2023 campaign. Because of his missed time off, however, there's a good chance Sadler won't be ready until after Opening Day.