The Mariners reassigned Sadler (shoulder) to minor-league camp Sunday.
Sadler was one of the majors' top relievers in 2021 after producing a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings out of the Seattle bullpen, but his future in the big leagues is in flux while he works his way back from the right shoulder surgery he underwent last March. The 32-year-old has resumed mound work and could soon be ready to face hitters, but he may still be a couple weeks away from reporting to a minor-league affiliate to test himself in a game setting.
More News
-
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Throws live batting practice•
-
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Back with M's on MiLB pact•
-
Casey Sadler: Bound for open market•
-
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery•