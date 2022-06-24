Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run, three total runs, three total RBI and a stolen base in a 10-5 victory versus Cincinnati on Thursday.

Bellinger plated the Dodgers' first run with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and he belted a two-run homer to right field in the fourth. The outfielder finished with three hits for the third time this season and notched his third performance with at least three RBI. Bellinger has multiple hits in three of his past six contests, but he's gone hitless in the other three games during that span.