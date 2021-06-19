Bellinger (hamstring) ran the bases at 100 percent Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list early next week, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

All signs are pointing to Bellinger returning to the big club when first eligible Tuesday in San Diego, with manager Dave Roberts indicating that the outfielder has "responded really well" to recent running workouts, per the Associated Press. Bellinger has been limited to 16 games due to injury this season and has posted a .226/.324/.323 slash line across 71 plate appearances.