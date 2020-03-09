Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
Bellinger was originally part of Sunday's Cactus League lineup but was removed due to a scheduling mix up, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Fortunately, the scratch had nothing to do with Bellinger's early-week minor back issue as his inclusion in the original lineup was merely an oversight by manager Dave Roberts. The reigning National League MVP hit his first spring home run Saturday and is slated to start the Dodgers' next Cactus League contest.
