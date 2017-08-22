Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sent to DL
Bellinger was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain.
Bellinger injured his ankle Saturday against the Tigers, and while he's shown improvement, the swelling is still there, so the Dodgers will take no chances with the rookie. He said he felt no pain during batting practice Tuesday, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, so it doesn't seem like he'll be on the shelf too long. The 22-year-old, who has compiled an impressive .274/.356/.612 slash line with 34 homers, 79 RBI and nine stolen bases through 101 games this season, will be eligible to return Aug. 29. Adrian Gonzalez should see most of the starts at first base while Bellinger is sidelined.
