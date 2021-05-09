Price (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Friday and continues to build up toward a return, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.
Price has now tossed multiple bullpens in the past week and appears to be progressing steadily. "The velocities are good, he's responding well, so just continuing to build him up and make sure that hamstring stays strong," manager Dave Roberts said of Price. Roberts also noted that the left-hander's return is "going to be sooner than later," though a specific timetable has yet to be announced. When Price returns, he's likely to pitch out of the bullpen, though he could also be considered for a rotation spot given the season-ending injury recently suffered by Dustin May (elbow).