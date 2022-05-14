Price (COVID-19) is expected to return early next week but won't be built up for more than two innings, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Price has been out for nearly three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. He's been building up at the Dodgers' spring training complex and is nearly ready to be activated off the injured list, but he won't be able to help fill the hole in the team's rotation that opened up when Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) landed on the injured list Friday.