Betances (shoulder) has struck out one and allowed an unearned run on one hit and no walks over two innings in his first two appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City since being activated Tuesday.

After signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in early April, Betances spent about two months ramping up at the organization's extended spring training facility before making his debut June 7 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He made four rehab appearances in the ACL before ultimately moving on to Triple-A, where he'll look to prove he still has something left in the tank as he makes his return from shoulder surgery. A four-time All-Star, Betances has made only 17 big-league appearances since the start of the 2019 season while enduring multiple arm-related injuries.