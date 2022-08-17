The Dodgers released Betances from his minor-league contract Wednesday.
After undergoing shoulder surgery last summer, Betances didn't sign with the Dodgers until April and then spent the next two months getting ramped up before beginning a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. He made his way to Triple-A Oklahoma City in late June but looked like a shell of his former self over his 15 appearances for the affiliate, posting an 11.08 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB across 13 innings. A series of arm-related injuries have derailed the 34-year-old's once-promising career, and the four-time All-Star may be running out of opportunities at this point.
