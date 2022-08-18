Betances announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Betances was released from his minor-league contract with the Dodgers earlier Wednesday, and he won't pursue any additional opportunities. The veteran right-hander has appeared in only 17 big-league games since 2018, as his career has been derailed by injuries over the past few years. Betances was one of the best relievers in baseball during his time with the Yankees, and he'll finish his career a 2.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 633 strikeouts across 394.1 innings.