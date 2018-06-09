Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Lands on disabled list
Santana (lat) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
As expected, Santana will head to the disabled list after his MRI revealed a torn right lat. In corresponding moves, Brock Stewart was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while Pat Venditte and Adam Liberatore were recalled.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Likely headed for DL•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Set for MRI on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Dealing with lat soreness•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Scratched from Thursday's start•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Will start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Picks up win in rough outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...