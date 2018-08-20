Dodgers' Dennis Santana: Set to resume mound work
Santana will throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since being shut down with a rotator cuff strain in early June.
Santana has already spent the required 60 days on the disabled list, but given that he's just now returning to mound work, his return doesn't seem imminent. His recovery timetable should become clearer once he gets back on the mound.
