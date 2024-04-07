Cartaya (back) went 3-for-7 with a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI while starting in both of Double-A Tulsa's first two games of the season.

Cartaya attended spring training with the big club, but he didn't appear in any Cactus League games while he contended with a back injury early in camp before he was optioned to the minors March 3. The young backstop's ability to play in both of Tulsa's first two games suggests the back issue is behind him at this point. Of the four catchers on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, Cartaya sits fourth on the organizational depth chart behind Will Smith, Austin Barnes and Hunter Feduccia, with the latter having opened the season as Triple-A Oklahoma City's top backstop.