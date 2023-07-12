Cartaya is hitting .228/.288/.433 with eight home runs and a 20.9 percent strikeout rate in his last 32 games for Double-A Tulsa.

He is the third-youngest qualified catcher at Double-A, (older than Edgar Quero and Jeferson Quero), and his .238 BABIP on the season is easily the lowest mark of his career, so there's needed context when evaluating his surface stats. Cartaya doesn't project to hit for a high average in the majors, but he could still be a catcher-eligible player who plays enough to hit 20-plus homers per season.