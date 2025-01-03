The Dodgers designated Cartaya for assignment Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Hyeseong Kim. Cartaya was a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball just a couple years ago, but he slashed only .189/.278/.379 at Double-A Tulsa in 2023 and .221/.323/.363 between Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2024. He's just 23, so Cartaya should draw trade or waivers interest from an organization with a 40-man roster that's not as loaded as the Dodgers'.