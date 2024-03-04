Cartaya (back) was optioned to Double-A Tulsa on Sunday.

Cartaya didn't appear in any contests in the Cactus League due to a back injury and he'll now shift his focus to being ready for the MiLB season. The catcher had a disappointing 2023 campaign, recording a .189/.278/.377 slash line with 19 homers over 355 at-bats in 93 games with Tulsa and he'll likely have to play better to earn an opportunity to be called up to the major-league roster down the road.