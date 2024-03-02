Manager Dave Roberts noted Saturday that Cartaya has not participated in spring training games due to back soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts did say that the team expects Cartaya to be ready for the start of the MiLB season. The prospect catcher is coming off a disappointing 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa after slashing .189/.278/.377 with 19 home runs and 57 RBI over 403 plate appearances.