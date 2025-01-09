The Twins acquired Cartaya from the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Jose Vasquez.
Once regarded as the one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, the 23-year-old Cartaya has seen his stock plummet over the past two seasons while his plate skills and power output have both trended downward during his stops between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. With Dalton Rushing also leapfrogging Cartaya on the organizational catching depth chart, the Dodgers elected to move Cartaya off the 40-man roster last week, even though he still has a minor-league option remaining. The Twins have swooped in to take a chance on Cartaya, but he'll still likely be headed to the Triple-A level to begin the 2025 campaign with Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez locked in as the catching tandem at the big-league level.
More News
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Healthy, productive at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Sent to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Ends season on shelf•
-
Dodgers' Diego Cartaya: Cutting strikeouts at Double-A•