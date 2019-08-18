Dodgers' Dustin May: Could take over long-relief role
May could fill the long-relief role previously held by Julio Urias, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
May will come out of the bullpen for the first time Sunday after receiving the starting nod in his first three major-league appearances. With Urias serving out the remainder of a 20-game suspension and reportedly being considered for a starting position in October, May -- whose innings are being monitored down the stretch -- is a logical choice to take over a multiple-innings relief role. He has compiled a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 17 innings with the Dodgers this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Won't start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Sunday start up in the air•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Cruises to first big-league win•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Moved up in pitching schedule•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Strong effort in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Likely to start at least once more•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...