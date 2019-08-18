May could fill the long-relief role previously held by Julio Urias, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May will come out of the bullpen for the first time Sunday after receiving the starting nod in his first three major-league appearances. With Urias serving out the remainder of a 20-game suspension and reportedly being considered for a starting position in October, May -- whose innings are being monitored down the stretch -- is a logical choice to take over a multiple-innings relief role. He has compiled a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 17 innings with the Dodgers this season.

