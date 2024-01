May (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

May broke the news himself with a post on his Instagram account. The right-hander underwent flexor tendon surgery and a UCL revision last July and will be sidelined at least until the second half of the 2024 campaign. May holds a 3.10 ERA over parts of five seasons in the majors but has had his career sidetracked numerous times by injury.