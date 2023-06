May (forearm) played catch Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May has been on the injured list since May 18 with a right forearm strain, and Wednesday marks the first time he's thrown since then. There is still no plan in place for May to return, but it is certainly a positive sign to see him throwing once again. The 25-year-old righty held a 2.63 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 48 innings across nine starts before getting injured.