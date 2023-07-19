May is expected to be sidelined 12 months after undergoing right flexor tendon and UCL reconstruction revision surgery Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Reports heading into Wednesday had already suggested that May was getting his flexor tendon repaired, but the UCL revision of his previous Tommy John surgery is new information. With the operation being more invasive than expected, May is expected to be sidelined for a full year, putting his estimated return date roughly around the All-Star break next season.