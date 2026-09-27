May did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five across three innings.

May was operating on short rest, with his last start taking place Tuesday against the Phillies. He ended his night with 58 pitches (38 strikes), and the home run he gave up to Alec Burleson in the third inning was the fifth long ball in May's last six outings. The Brewers will have home-field advantage for the playoffs, so May will have extra rest before the beginning of the NLDS. He'll end the regular season with a 7-9 record (31 starts) with a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 144:50 K:BB over 145.2 innings, with his strikeouts and innings pitched both being career highs.