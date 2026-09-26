May will start Saturday's game against the Cardinals in Milwaukee, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

May will pick up one final start to close out the regular season, but as was the case in his prior two outings, he's likely to be subject to a limited workload. He covered just 2.1 innings in a start Sept. 18 in Baltimore, then was lifted after two innings and 36 pitches in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies. Since May will be taking the hill on the three days' rest Saturday and the Brewers are aiming to keep him fresh for the playoffs, it's reasonable to expect him to be capped at around two or three innings.