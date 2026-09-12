May (7-9) earned the win Friday against the Reds after allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

May had little trouble protecting the massive advantage Milwaukee's offense provided, limiting Cincinnati to a pair of Sal Stewart singles over six innings. The right-hander threw 84 pitches (56 strikes) and didn't allow a Reds runner to reach third base while combining with Garrett Stallings on a two-hit shutout. May improved to 2-2 in seven starts since joining Milwaukee at the trade deadline, posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 27:11 K:BB in 29.1 innings over that stretch. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Pirates.