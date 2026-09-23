May did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Philies, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters across two innings.

May was hooked from his start early for a second consecutive time, giving up a two-run homer to Brandon Marsh in the second inning before leaving the game for good. May has failed to complete five innings in six of his last seven starts, posting a 7.84 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 20.2 innings in that span, which is not the kind of form the Brewers were hoping out of the right-hander so close to the playoffs. He's currently lined up to take on the Cardinals at home this weekend.