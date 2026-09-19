May didn't factor into the decision Friday, coughing up three runs on six hits and a walk over 2.1 innings in the Brewers' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles. He struck out four.

With Milwaukee trying to fend off the Dodgers for the National League's best record, May wasn't given a chance to work through a rough third inning -- after serving up a three-run homer to Pete Alonso, the right-hander then loaded the bases before being lifted after 70 pitches (44 strikes). Fortunately for his ERA. Shane Drohan worked out of the jam to keep the game tied at 3-3. It's the third time in his last four starts that May has failed to complete five innings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 4.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 16.1 innings, and he isn't making much of a case to be part of the postseason rotation. He'll look to finish the regular season on a high note, as he lines up to take the mound on the road next week in Philadelphia.