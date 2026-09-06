May did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

May surrendered runs in the first and fourth innings, throwing 41 of 56 pitches for strikes with an impressive 12 whiffs. The 29-year-old departed early due to a two-hour rain delay, and he's now logged just 10.1 frames over his past four starts due to a mix of poor performances and some bad luck. He'll carry a 4.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 127:45 K:BB across 132.1 innings with the Cardinals and Brewers into a home rematch with the Reds next weekend.