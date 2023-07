May will undergo surgery July 18 to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow.

May landed on the IL on May 18, and the news of his upcoming surgery effectively puts an end to his season. Details regarding May's recovery timeline could become clearer after his procedure, but he will most likely miss a month or two in 2024 as well. The 25-year-old righty finishes the season with a 2.63 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 48 innings across nine starts.